Virtual birdwatching: Passing through Edmonds Posted: May 11, 2020 20 The Olive-sided Flycatcher passes through Edmonds in early May on its way to breeding grounds in our state’s forests. One of the largest flycatchers, listen for its quick-three-beers call and look for it atop or near the top of snags in places such as Yost Park, Chase Lake, and Southwest County Park. (Photos by Carol Riddell) The Pacific-slope Flycatcher is yellowish overall with a bicolored bill and a noticeable oval eyering. It winters along the coast of Mexico and passes through Edmonds to its breeding sites in the forests and mountains of the West Coast. It can be found in small numbers in any of our forested parks. The Spotted Sandpiper can be seen at least once a year in Edmonds, usually at the marsh or along the beaches. It overwinters from the Southern U.S. to Central America. It has a wide breeding range and, several years ago, a pair nested successfully at the Marsh. Cassin’s Vireo has a pale yellowish underside, a gray head and white spectacles. It overwinters in Mexico and breeds along California and the Pacific Northwest, anywhere from sea level to 8,000 feet in elevation, in deciduous, coniferous, or mixed forests. It has nested occasionally in Yost Park but usually passes through Edmonds to other breeding sites. The Nashville Warbler overwinters in Mexico and sometimes passes through Edmonds on the way to its Washington breeding sites on the eastern slope of the Cascades and in the Kettle Range. It is distinctive for its yellow underside and throat, darkish back, gray head, and complete white eyering. The male has a reddish crown patch.