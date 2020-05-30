Virtual Repair Café and mini DIY workshops set for May 30

The WSU Snohomish County Extension is sponsoring Virtual Repair Café and mini DIY workshops Saturday, May 30, from 10 – 11 a.m. via ZOOM.us

The workshops are open to any and all that are interested in learning how to fix their broken items. There will be five concurrent 20-minute workshops focused on:

– How to Fix a Flat Bike Tire

– “Homeschooling” During COVID19 – Tips and Resources for parents and teachers

– Successful Online Searches for DIY Repair Information

– Computer Updates How-to and Why They are Important

– Basic Leather Care

A panel of five repair coaches will also be available to answer questions for participants in the areas of best practices for jewelry care, stich fixes/mending tricks, and basic repair advice for anything attendees want to ask about. Repair Cafes are part of an international movement towards a repair community focused on repairs rather than replacing. WSU Snohomish County Extension is a partner of Repair Café International: www.repaircafe.org

Email heather.teegarden@wsu.edu to register and receive the Zoom link to participate.

More information at extension.wsu.edu/snohomish/naturalresources/sustainable-community-stewards/repair-cafe.