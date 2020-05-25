Washington State Patrol: Increase in motorcycle fatalities a cause for concern

For a motorcycle rider, what could be better than warm spring weather, sunny days, and open roads? But the Washington State Patrol says that for too many riders in Washington, recent lower traffic volumes have led to higher speeds and — tragically — to an increase in rider deaths.

So far in 2020, 12 of the 17 motorcycle fatalities on Washington roads occurred during the month of April. Speeding was a common factor in these almost always preventable collisions, the state patrol said.

Speed is usually the answer. There has been a significant increase in high speed violations by both cars and motorcycles. Speeds in the mid to upper 100s have been observed, with one vehicle traveling 192mph. At these speeds, the chances of being involved in a collision increase dramatically, and the severity of the collision is often deadly.

In 2019, there were 92 motorcycle fatalities, the most since 1982. Leading factors contributing to these numbers were speed, inexperience as demonstrated by a lack of proper license endorsement, and driving while impaired. Driving while impaired is always dangerous, but when the impaired person makes a choice to operate a motorcycle, the danger rises significantly.

The operation of a motorcycle takes more mental focus and physical coordination than driving a car, the state patrol said. Focus and coordination are severely diminished by intoxicants and drugs. Motorcycles also lack many of a car’s safety devices such as seatbelts and airbags to protect a rider in a collision. Even “minor” motorcycle collisions can have major consequences.

According to WSP, there’s another dangerous decision that some riders have made — failing to stop for police for a speeding violation. The rapid acceleration and top speeds of modern motorcycles leads some riders to think that running from the police is possible. That is always a bad decision often leading to dire consequences including serious legal troubles, injury, or being the victim or cause of a fatal collision, the patrol said.

Too often, the patrol says, individuals turn what would have been a traffic infraction into a serious felony offense leading to prison time and changed life trajectories. Very often, riders who think they are getting away, are actually being followed by aircraft operated by WSP troopers. The plane follows the rider and safely coordinates pursuing and awaiting troopers to a final stopping location where the rider is arrested and taken into custody.

“WSP would like to remind all motorcyclists that open roads do not mean you are free to open the throttle,” a state patrol announcement said. “Enjoy your ride but stay safe, obey speed limits, wear safety gear, be visible to other drivers, pay attention, and always ride sober.”