Wastewater treatment contract extension, Hwy 99 grant application among items on May 5 council agenda

The Edmonds City Council will discuss some key issues during its Tuesday, May 5 meeting, including the following action items:

– A proposal to extend by three months an agreement with the Olympic View Water and Sewer District, Ronald Sewer District and the City of Mountlake Terrace for wastewater treatment in Edmonds. A longer contract extension will be considered after public meeting restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted.

– A decision on whether the council’s three committees should continue to meet as one “committee of the whole” until COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

The council will also consider the following study items:

– A federal grant application for the Highway 99 revitalization and gateway project

– More discussion regarding a proposed city crisis financial management policy and changes to the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

The remote meeting will begin at 7 p.m. You can connect online to the video at edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx or you can watch it via cable channel 21 (Comcast) or 39 (Frontier).