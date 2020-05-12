Wayside horns to be temporarily disconnected during Dayton pump station construction

Train horn noise is returning to the Edmonds waterfront, but it’s only temporary.

The City of Edmonds says that from Tuesday, May 12 through Thursday, May 21, the low-noise wayside horns that operate at the Dayton and Main Street intersections will be disconnected for work on the Dayton Street Pump Station project.

Crews will be installing a new storm line across Dayton Avenue at Railroad Avenue, which requires them to cut into an old abandoned waterline that holds the power to the wayside track horns. The lower-noise horns, which began operating in June 2019, signal freight and passenger trains as they cross Dayton Street and Main Street.

Contractors estimate they can complete the work in 10 days, and then will reconnect the wayside horns.

During the construction period, in accordance with federal safety guidelines, all trains will sound their train horns day and night as they approach and leave these intersections. The city says it is working with the contractor to see if the wayside horns can be reconnected at night, but advises that residents should consider keeping their windows closed at night to muffle the noise.