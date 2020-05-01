Welcome to our new Health and Fitness sponsor Axis Pharmacy NW

A warm welcome to our new Health and Fitness page sponsor Axis Pharmacy Northwest, a family-owned Mountlake Terrace-based business focused on providing customized medicines that meet the needs of our patients. A big part of the compounding pharmacy services they provide includes recommending options to make taking or using medications a lot easier.

Many people are allergic to the dyes or preservatives drug manufacturers use. Or just because they make their medicine in a pill form, doesn’t mean you can’t have it as a transdermal gel, a suspension (with your preferred flavor added), a lozenge, or even a suppository.

With the consent of your physician, there’s much that can be done to customize your prescription, be it Dental, Dermatological, Infertility, Podiatry—or even Veterinary!

Learn more at Axis Pharmacy Northwest.

Axis Pharmacy Northwest

6007 244th St. S.W., Suite A2