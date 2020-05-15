What vendors you can expect at the Edmonds Museum Garden Market this week

Rain or shine, our market returns this week — Saturday, May 16 — with a few more vendors and many old friends.

As we adjust to our new layout requirements, and guidelines from the health district, our market will continue to grow, bringing in more farmers as crops ripen, and more producers as spaces open.

This week we are thrilled to welcome back Sky Valley Family Farm. Sky Valley has been part of our market for many years, bringing their ethically raised pork, beef, and chicken to the market for the Edmonds community. This year, they are offering a pre-order option to make your visit to the market more convenient. To order from Sky Valley, you can use their app — app.barn2door.com/e/36ML9 — and pick up on Saturday.

Also returning this week, Holmquist Hazelnuts. Also a long-time vendor with our market, Brian brings raw, roasted and flavored hazelnuts most weeks throughout the season. For those who are looking for a gluten-free option for baking, he also brings ground hazelnuts, which can be substituted for flour in some recipes.

Homestead Honey is also returning this week. Trained by our old friend Phil in the ways of beekeeping, they will have a variety of local honeys available for purchase.

Finally, we will be bringing back a friend who was with us several years ago. Got Soup is a local producer who brings a variety of soups to the market each week. The soups will be frozen for you to take home and reheat. Jerry uses all locally grown produce in his soups, and when possible, organic ingredients. Stop by and welcome him to our market family and take some soup home. The soups are perfect to keep on hand for cool, wet spring days.

While you welcome these new vendors to the market, don’t forget to visit Frog Song Farm to pick up some of their delicious salad mix, rhubarb or radishes. Wilson Fish will be there too with plenty of fresh and smoked salmon along with other fresh catches. And of course, Pete’s Perfect Toffee, Bubba’s Salsa, Finn River Cidery, La Pasta, Lopez Vineyard, our fabulous flower vendors and so many more.

We look forward to welcoming you back to the market and adding more vendors throughout the spring and summer. Look for cherries and strawberries to be arriving in a few weeks, as well as more produce from our row crop farmers.

Don’t forget to wear your mask when you shop and show your community spirit. Again, we will have our entrance at 5th and Bell, with our exit on Main Street. While they last, we will have masks for sale at our Information booth. Also, our volunteers will be on hand all day to help remind us to respect social distancing while we shop.

— by Christina Martin, Market Manager