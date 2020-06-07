190 Sunset announces it won’t reopen; Epulo Bistro moving into Salish Crossing space

Salish Crossing restaurant 190 Sunset — closed since Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders in March — has announced that it will not reopen. Epulo Bistro said it will be moving from its Main Street location into the former 190 Sunset space in August 2020.

Both announcements were made on Instagram Saturday. Tom Budinick, 190 Sunset owner, said the decision not to reopen was made “with heavy hearts.”

Budinick thanked the “talented staff for their hard work and dedication in making 190 Sunset a truly special place for our guests to enjoy over the last several years. We also wish to thank our loyal guests for making 190 one of the most popular places in Edmonds. From holiday meals, to special events, to happy hours and live music — we appreciate each and every one of you who came through our doors and let us treat you like family.”

In its Instagram announcement, Epulo said: “We are excited to announce our new location at 190 Sunset in Edmonds. We will open at our new address in August 2020 with new hours.” The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the new location.