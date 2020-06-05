5th and Dayton to be closed June 3-4 for crosswalk repairs

While the City of Edmonds said that Dayton Street construction project crews “made great progress” in the last week paving 5th Avenue between Maple and Main Streets, repairs need to be made to one recently installed crosswalk. As a result, the 5th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection will be closed June 3-4.

“The special colored brick at 5th Avenue and Dayton Street did not meet city specifications and will be removed and reinstalled,” a city announcement said Monday. “The entire intersection will be closed June 3-4 with the west leg of the intersection closed from the morning of June 3 to the afternoon of June 5.

During this work:

• The Dayton Street and 5th Ave intersection will be closed during the work day of June 3 and June 4.

• Vehicle traffic will be able to access the north, south, and east legs of the intersection during non- working hours.

• Vehicle traffic on the west leg of the 5th Ave intersection will be restricted from the morning of June 3 to the afternoon of June 5

• Vehicle access to businesses, driveways, and parking lots leading to the intersection will be maintained during work hours

• Sidewalk access is allowed, but the western crosswalk at the 5th and Dayton intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place

Workday road and intersection closures are expected in the near future for Dayton between 6th and 9th and intersections as the project gets closer to completion. Once all the road paving is complete, crews will return in late June and into July to stripe the road.