6th and Dayton intersection to be closed June 22-24

Crews working on the Dayton Street Utility Improvements Project plan to close the 6th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection from June 22-24 to prepare the area for final paving in the coming weeks. During this closure:

Traffic through the 6th Avenue intersection will be restricted.

Access to businesses, driveways, and parking lots will be maintained.

The sidewalks at the 6th Avenue intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place.

Community Transit rerouted during Phase 2 construction

Community Transit Route 116 has been rerouted between 3rd and 9th avenues for Phase 2 construction. Several stops along Dayton Street have been relocated for the duration of construction. For up-to-date details about bus routes, visit Community Transit’s rider alerts page.