Edmonds Police Blotter: June 16-22, 2020

June 16

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Gate forced open at storage facility. No arrests.

23200 block 76th Avenue West: A citizen reported seeing a male subject accessing neighborhood mailboxes. The suspect was not located but some mail was recovered along a path.

9100 block 207th Place Southwest: Victim reported receiving an unsolicited call from fraudsters representing Amazon. Some personal information was released and at least one attempted fraud transaction was made.

2200 block Highway 99: A man purchased a gold ring from a suspect who contacted him in the parking lot. The ring was determined to be fake.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: Victim reported damage to a vehicle side mirror while it was parked at work.

600 block 7th Avenue North: A woman said she found fraudulent charges on her bank account.

225100 block Highway 99: A commercial water dispenser was broken into and money stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained and removed from a business.

237200 block Highway 99: A transient subject refusing to leave a business was removed.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A report of a woman yelling outside business was determined to be a domestic disturbance between a man and woman.

June 17

7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: A citizen turned in a bicycle abandoned on their property.

8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responding to a commercial alarm determined that a burglary had just occurred.

9600 block 240th Place Southwest: Two subjects were arrested for attempted vehicle prowling and mail theft.

7500 block 184th Place Southwest: A resident reported a bicycle was stolen from yard, possibly by a family member. The bicycle was recovered by another agency in possession of suspected family member.

23300 block Humber Lane: A chronic runaway was reported missing.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: Police responded to a report of juveniles attempting to steal from a market.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for theft after shoplifting from a business.

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was located and cited for theft. Stolen merchandise was ocated abandoned nearby.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A man claimed he was assaulted by his girlfriend’s adult son.

June 18

600 block Edmonds Way: A fence on a business property was damaged by unknown suspect, likely to gain access to adjacent abandoned property.

15600 block 70th Avenue West: A resident received a call from a suspect claiming to be from the IRS and requesting banking information.

72300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious male was captured on video attempting to open doors at local complex and possibly masturbating. (See related story here.)

23900 block Highway 99: A report of a fight at a motel results in arrest of female for assaulting neighboring tenant. She was also charged with assaulting a police officer during the arrest.

23700 block 101st Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle report resulted in the arrest of a driver for hit and run and DUI.

21900 block Highway 99: After receiving a report of a disturbance, police arrest a man for assaulting his girlfriend.

3rd Avenue South and Dayton Street: Police responded to a report of a man in the street swinging a large machete and cited the man for violating a city weapons ordinance.

June 19

21100 block Highway 99: A man was punched in face, but denied knowing assailant and did not want to press charges.

22100 block Highway 99: A report of a verbal domestic incident led to a warrant arrest and theft report.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A transient male observed looking into parked vehicles was removed from Ann apartment complex.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was removed from a business after yelling profanities there.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a couple arguing in a vehicle; the woman walked away.

22400 block 96th Avenue West: A woman reported her juvenile daughter received inappropriate Instagram messages.

3rd Avenue South/Main Street: Police responding to a report of intoxicated subjects leaving the area in a vehicle resulted in a traffic stop and arrest of driver for DUI.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Parties were separated after police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel at the request of business management.

June 20

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A check on a vehicle parked unoccupied with no license plates determined that it was reported as stolen from King County.

22600 block Highway 99: Police responded to allegations of assault by a girlfriend who fled in a shared vehicle.

8100 block 204th Place Southwest: Subjects sold a car for cash, but after the buyer left they realized they were missing half of the cash.

15700 block 68th Avenue West: A delivery driver was bitten by two dogs at a delivery location.

23600 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a store clerk while trying to shoplift.

20700 block 80th Avenue West: Police provided assistance to a family with an adult son with mental health issues who was causing a disturbance.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Police contacted a driver in an illegally stopped vehicle and arrested driver for DUI, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

June 21

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between husband and wife.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A transient was removed from an office building for camping.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman and her ex-boyfriend had a domestic verbal incident in an apartment parking lot.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled from police after an attempted traffic stop for expired registration.

June 22

22800 block Highway 99: Police contact with a man at a closed business after hours resulted in his arrest for drug possession.

22400 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: Police received a report of unemployment fraud.

23200 block Highway 99: Debit card information was used for a fraudulent transaction.

1700 block North 240th Place: A Shoreline porch package theft suspect was located and arrested in Edmonds. The suspect and recovered property was turned over to Shoreline PD.

19600 block 81st Place West: Victim discovered possible spit on a car door handle.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: A resident reported Ann unknown subject attempted to obtain a business membership in their name.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and cited for shoplifting.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between a mother and adult son

23800 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for littering on the property.