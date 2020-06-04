Alderwood Mall businesses reopen for curbside service Wednesday after ‘credible threats’ prompt two-day closure

Multiple Alderwood Mall businesses resumed offering curbside pickup Wednesday after tips of possible looting and property damage prompted a two-day closure of the property.

According to mall management, 16 businesses reopened to offer curbside pick up, many of them restaurants located in or near the mall, including Blazing Onion, The Cheesecake Factory, Claim Jumper and Macy’s.

Other stores plan to reopen throughout the course of the week, mall management said.

Businesses reopened as of Wednesday include:

AT&T

Blazing Onion

Braganza Tea

Charleys Philly Steaks

The Cheesecake Factory

Claim Jumper

Emerald City Smoothie

Gyro Express Mediteratin Grill

Jamba Juice

Lush

Macy’s

New Balance

P.F. Chang’s

T-Mobile

Thai Go

Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen

After being notified via social media by community members and business owners about threats to access the mall to cause property damage, mall businesses closed their doors Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith declared a civil emergency order that put a 5 p.m. curfew in effect Monday night, lasting until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

At the request of mall management, the Lynnwood Police Department set up a parameter around the mall to deny public access to the property. The police presence Monday resulted in multiple street closures in the area. According to the department, groups of 10-12 people at a time attempted to access the mall property and two juveniles were arrested after one told officers he was “just here for the looting,” and the other was discovered to have a sledgehammer, spray paint, heavy gloves, goggles and a mask in his backpack.

As businesses reopen, police spokesperson Joanna Small said the department is continuing to monitor online activity for potential threats made against mall property.

Since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died last month after being pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer, several cities across the U.S. and worldwide have experienced protests and others are preparing for possible civil unrest.

Lynnwood officials and police have said peaceful protests are welcome in the city and the police response at the mall earlier this week would not have been the same if it had been a lawful protest.

“This wouldn’t be the (police) response for lawful protests vs. individuals wanting to cause property destruction,” Cmdr. Sean Doty said Monday. “That’s the intel we’re operating on now.”

–By Cody Sexton