As COVID-19 numbers rise, organizers postpone July 3 Edmonds Rally for Black Lives

Following comments by officials Tuesday regarding rising COVID-19 numbers in Snohomish County, organizers of the Edmonds Rally for Freedom to Support Black Lives have decided to postpone the July 3 event set for Civic Field

“While recent protests and rallies have not been found to be super-spreader events when attendees wear masks and follow distancing, the health of our community is paramount,” organizers said in a statement. “And being mindful of everyone’s health risks, data has also shown that COVID-19 is statistically impacting the Black community in greater numbers.”

“As a group of local Edmonds residents, we remain deeply committed to the work of dismantling systemic racism,” the statement continued. “We encourage everyone to make a commitment to becoming anti-racist, learning what that means, and taking meaningful action.”

Organizers said they will reschedule the event “as soon as we deem it safe.”