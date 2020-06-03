Beverly Elementary PTA to hold peaceful protest honoring George Floyd June 3

The Beverly Elementary School PTA will hold a “a socially distant, peaceful protest” June 3 from 8 to 9 p.m. to mourn the death of George Floyd.

Community members are invited to line 52nd Avenue West between 164th Avenue West (bordering St Timothy’s Church) and 148th Avenue West to honor Floyd, a Black man killed while being immobilized under the knee of a white Minneapolis officer for several minutes.

Participants are encouraged to bring family-friendly signs and candles with lighters, lanterns or flashlights. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and sidewalks will be marked with chalk to enable practice social distancing standards.

Organizer Shawn Green said he and other families decided to hold the event after they taught their kids about the Civil Rights Movement and decided to incorporate modern events, like the protests in response to Floyd’s death.

“The protest that will take place on Wednesday is something that resonates with the Meadowdale community,” he said.

The event will include a 15-minute moment of silence from 8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Green said the long and possibly uncomfortable 15 minutes of silence will be to demonstrate that sometimes standing for the right things is uncomfortable and sometimes speaking out doesn’t involve speaking.

For more information on this event, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact Shawn Green at greenovation@hotmail.com.