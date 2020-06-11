Buy a Justice sign and benefit the Edmonds Food Bank

Edmonds resident Susan Morrow has created Justice yard signs to help local folks contribute to the current conversation about racism and social justice.

“I have been sad and jubilant the past few weeks,” Morrow said. “Sad that another episode of racist cruelty led to fatal harm, and jubilant that so many people in our country and across the world have responded to bear witness and demand social justice. I came up with the idea of Justice yard signs that signal support of a fundamental concept, and also raise funds for the Edmonds Food Bank.”

Morrow commissioned minority-owned Edmonds print shop The Branding Iron to create 150 Justice signs. They are made of corrugated plastic and come with their own metal stake. The signs are now available for a donation, and all monies raised will be donated to the Edmonds Food Bank.

You can buy a sign Saturday, June 20 from noon – 2 p.m. in the Edmonds United Methodist Church parking lot, 828 Casper St. with drive-thru service. You can put your donation in a bucket held by a socially-distanced and masked volunteer, open your trunk and drive home with a sign to support JUSTICE and the Edmonds Food Bank.

For further information, contact Susan Morrow at Edmondsjustiice25@gmail.com