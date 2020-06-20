Cascade Symphony awards scholarships to high school music students

Scholarships of $3,000 and $2,000 have been awarded by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra to two graduating high school music from the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts. Music students from the Northshore and Shoreline districts also were considered.

Micah Cortezzo of Edmonds-Woodway High School was awarded a $3,000 scholarship while Gloria Lee of Kamiak High School is the recipient of a $2,000 scholarship.

Cortezzo, a resident of Brier, plays the bassoon as well as trumpet, piano and bass guitar. A performer with the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra for the past six years, he will attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, this fall.

Lee, a resident of Mukilteo, plays the cello. This fall she will be attending Pomona College in Claremont, California, with plans to study math and computer science.

“We have been awarding scholarships to talented high school seniors for many years,” said Holly Sullivan, scholarship chair for the Cascade Symphony Orchestra. “Supporting music education is a high priority for our orchestra.”

Cortezzo and Lee were among nine music students who applied to the Cascade Symphony for consideration from the four school districts. Applicants provided a five-minute audition recording of their finest performance.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.