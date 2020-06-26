Chermak Construction celebrates 40th anniversary

Edmonds-based Chermak Construction is celebrating 40 years in business.

Howard Chermak launched his home remodeling business in Edmonds four decades ago, serving clients throughout the Puget Sound area. The company entered a new chapter in August 2017 when Howard Chermak decided to retire and sell the business to Noah France of France Construction, LLC.

“Over the years our commitment to customer relationships has resulted in satisfied repeat clients and ongoing referrals,” France said. “We firmly believe that our business is all about people; our customers, professional associates and employees.”