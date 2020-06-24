Chief Lawless responds to Edmonds School Board’s decision to remove police officer from Edmonds-Woodway HS

Edmonds Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless Wednesday morning issued a statement in response to the Edmonds School Board’s decision to remove police officers from district high schools, including Edmonds-Woodway.

At its Tuesday business meeting, the school board unanimously voted to remove police officers — also known as school resource officers or SROs — from three district high schools, and tabled a decision for a fourth until later this year.

“While I completely understand the desire and sense of urgency to immediately address community concerns surrounding social injustices, I believe that this decision was borne out of emotion, not data, and was hastily undertaken,” Lawless stated. “I am disappointed that this process was not more deliberative and inclusive of all parties involved – the district, students, faculty, staff, and yes, the police department.”

Also in the letter, Lawless said he was disappointed with Board President Deborah Kilgore’s statements during the meeting, which he said did not reflect the positive relationships and impacts the school’s officer has at Edmonds Woodway High School.

According to Lawless, the full-time equivalent (FTE) position previously filled by the SRO will immediately be shifted to assisting with the development and implementation of the Edmonds Police Department’s body-worn camera pilot project.

Here is the full text of the statement: