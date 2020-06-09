CIty announces organizations chosen to distribute Edmonds housing relief funds

The City of Edmonds Tuesday named the two organizations selected to help disburse the $100,000 Housing and Supplementary Relief Fund approved by the Edmonds City Council in April.

The two organizations are Wellspring Family Services and Washington Kids in Transition, which were chosen after a competitive process and review of proposals, the city said.

According to the city’s announcement, both organizations chosen have local ties. Wellspring Family Services President and CEO Heather Fitzpatrick and the agency’s chief operating officer both live in Edmonds. Washington Kids in Transition, meanwhile, provides housing assistance, food, household supplies and other assistance both to homeless families and families facing homelessness in the Edmonds School District.

The application portal for grants is now live and accessible at wellspringfs.org/edmonds.

The grants of up to $1,000 will go to households earning no more than 60 percent of the Snohomish median income and in need of assistance with housing and/or household expenses, which includes food, medical care, car repair, rent, and mortgages.

“I am grateful the council supported this important effort early on in this pandemic. It has allowed us to move forward quickly,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “I am pleased we’re announcing that you can apply for assistance right now.”

Although Snohomish County has entered Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, recovery will be slow for many residents, said Councilmember Luke Distelhorst, who championed the program on the city council. “It will take time to bounce back from lost wages and increased expenses due to this pandemic. We hope this program supports our Edmonds neighbors,” Distelhorst said.

Qualifying grant criteria include individuals and households with an annual income less than:

• 5-person household: $67,262

• 4-person household: $62,280

• 3-person household: $56,052

• 2-person household: $49,824

• 1-person household: $43,596

Applications are open until June 18, 2020 at 5 p.m., with the plan to disburse funds by early July.

“At a time like this, it is good to know that there are people who care,” said Wellspring CEO Heather Fitzpatrick. “Families are facing the fear of homelessness, right now. And there are trustworthy organizations and partnerships that can help them. I count it an honor to be able to partner with the City of Edmonds and Washington Kids in Transition in order to help support Edmonds residents in this time of crisis.”

Wellspring has also developed a way to increase the impact of this program by setting up a fundraising platform that allows people to make a charitable, tax-deductible donation to this grow the relief fund. Visit give.wellspringfs.org/edmonds to donate.