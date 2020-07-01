City of Edmonds distributing free masks to low-income residents

Lower-income individuals and families living in Edmonds are encouraged to come this Friday, July 3 from 3-6 p.m. for a drive-through, no-contact distribution of free masks. The location is the City of Edmonds Public Works parking lot, 7110 210th St. S.W.

Attendees should be ready to show proof of Edmonds residency and state that you meet annual income requirements as follows:

1 person – $24,980

2 people – $33,820

3 people – $42,660

4 people – $51,500

5 people – $60,340

6 people – $69,180

7 people – $78,020

8 people – $86,860