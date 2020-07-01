City of Edmonds Diversity Commission to meet July 1

After months of meeting cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Edmonds Diversity Commission is set to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 via Zoom.

The link to access is zoom.us/j/94725884922?pwd=WnZuMjBaaTFXdzdZdWNoR2FGRDlPUT09 

Meeting ID: 947 2588 4922 

Password: 646903 

Mobile to dial in: 1 253 215 8782 

Public comment will be taken, with three minutes allowed per speaker.

The commission is set to:

– Review its March 4 retreat summary and recommendations.
– Receive a report on an ad-hoc subgroup working on diverse community response to aid in COVID recovery.
– Hear a report from its policy subgroup.
– Discuss responses and notification to commission of racist incidents.
– Receive an update on the Mayor’s task force.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.

