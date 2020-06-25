City of Edmonds staff offers to help local businesses with Phase 2 compliance

COVID-19 restrictions have been tough on local businesses. To help businesses adapt to the new rules and changing requirements, City of Edmonds Development Services staff will go to local businesses for site visits.

“Business owners have a lot on their mind with scheduling and managing the financial impact of COVID and closures,” said Development Services Director Shane Hope. “We want to connect them to accurate information and where to get supplies like masks and other protective things they might need so they can reopen and customers can feel good about going inside and doing business with them.”

These visits aren’t punitive and the city isn’t handing out tickets. Staff will inform workers and owners on the guidelines.

The city said last week that it sent all 2,200 business owners a postcard with links to useful information about grants, loans and additional support. Last Friday, staff began the site visits. Teams will focus on restaurants, bars, retail and personal services like salons.

Business owners can set up a time with development services team members by calling 425-771-0220. The team will also make spot visits around town. In addition, bBusiness owners can check the city’s business support page at www.edmondswa.gov/covid-business, which is updated frequently.