City thanks six Edmonds Youth Commissioners for their service; youth invited to apply for openings

The Edmonds Youth Commission is saying farewell to six of its original members, who are moving on to other pursuits.

“We truly appreciate the time they have served on the commission, playing an active role in getting the youths voice and input heard,” said Edmonds Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Shannon Burley. “From supporting the cities climate action plan, hosting youth forums on various topics, watching city council meetings, and volunteering around the city they have worked hard to get to know how the youth can be more involved and appreciated in our community.”

Youth Commission Chairs Stephany Janssen and Kaleb Nichols pushed to create the youth commission, hoping to ensure their demographic was being heard in our community. “The co-chairs were so passionate about the commission and creating more youth involvement and inclusion in our community; you could feel it in the youth commission meetings,” said Youth Commission Coordinator Casey Colley.

Five of the six students leaving the commission are from Edmonds-Woodway High School and one is from Meadowdale High School. They include:

Stephany Janssen, who will be attending the University of Washington this fall on a full-ride scholarship. She plans to pursue a double major in political economy and philosophy.

Kaleb Nichols, who is working this summer on political campaigns as the director of media coordinating students. He will be attending the University of Arizona this fall to pursue a degree in law and policy.

Caroline Wills — the only student from Meadowdale High School — will be attending the University of Washington this fall and plans to study public health.

Emily Sanger, who will be attending the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business this fall.

Alissa Berman, who will be attending Whitman College this fall, planning to double major in English and Philosophy.

Cole Albaugh, the youngest youth commissioner will be focusing on his studies as he enters his junior year of high school at Edmonds-Woodway.

“Through their stories and work to raise awareness, educate and push for change, the Edmonds Youth Commissioners have helped deepen my understanding of the issues they face today,” said Councilmember Laura Johnson. “Along with many young people today who are leading on social and environmental justice issues, our youth commissioners inspire me and give me hope for the future. I wish our graduating seniors the best in their future endeavors. I know whatever they do, they will continue to make a positive difference.”

Five members will be returning to the commission, and the City of Edmonds will be recruiting six new members this September.

To see if you are eligible and learn how to apply, visit the Edmonds Youth Commission’s webpage at www.edmondswa.gov/youth-commission.html. For more information regarding the youth commission, contact Casey Colley, Youth Commission Coordinator, at 425-275-4751 or casey.colley@edmondswa.gov.