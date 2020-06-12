City to resume live public comment at council meetings via Zoom

Starting Tuesday, June 16, the Edmonds City Council is reintroducing live public comments to its weekly meeting agendas.

The council has been meeting remotely via Zoom since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. While the public could watch the meetings live, they were unable to comment in real time. Written public comments were also accepted via email but were not publicly acknowledged or read.

“Public participation is important to our democratic process, but due to current meeting restrictions and concern over the well-being of the community, it is still not feasible to have these meetings in council chambers with people speaking at the podium,” said Edmonds City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas. “We are providing a safe alternative by inviting live participation through Zoom.”

Instructions for participating in Zoom public comment using a computer or a telephone will be provided on the council webpage and council agenda at www.edmondswa.gov/city-council.html.