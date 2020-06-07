Commentary: ‘Nothing about us without us’ — an open letter to Edmonds leadership

“Nothing about us without us“ is a mantra that has been adopted by marginalized groups (race, gender, disability, age, socio-economic), used to communicate the idea that no policy should be decided by any representative without the full and direct participation of members the group(s) affected by that policy.

Lately, with the protests centered around the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Abrey (just to name a few), I’ve seen stories, interviews and official statements either creating policy or expressing support around Black Lives Matter, unbiased policing as well as creating a task force around equity and justice.

At first glance, this is great. However, there is something missing: “us”. Us being the segment of the community most triggered by what is happening: Black people.

To our local news editors: I am curious to know if you have interviewed or reached out to any of Edmonds Black residents for the stories (and opinion pieces) you have published. In reading through various stories on both My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Beacon, I did not see or recognize any persons that were. While I know that residents are free to submit something to your outlets as an opinion piece, an invitation would also go a long way. If you are going to talk about us, talk to us as well.

To our Police Chief: I am curious to know if you invited input from the Black officers on staff. The department has prided itself over the years in the uptick of its diversity hiring, something I’ve personally been a fan of. My hope is that you did indeed do this. However, if you did, not acknowledging this into your announcement(s) was a missed opportunity. If you did not, then I hope that in the future you would use them as resources. The reposting the diversity hiring story days later felt like an afterthought.

To our Mayor: I am curious to know if you sought advice with anyone recently in the Black community, prior to your announcement institute an Equity and Justice Task Force. While I appreciated receiving a phone call from you about it post-announcement, I’m hoping there was individual outreach beforehand, beyond the Diversity Commission’s work on this two years ago.

Now, more than ever, it is important to include representation from the groups you are addressing and/or seeking to assist. Do this work with us. Talk with us, and not at us. While we make up only 1% of the population in the city, we are here, and we contribute to this community. Finally, do this for whomever the “us” may be in the future.

— By Alicia Crank