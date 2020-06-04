Community members gather to honor George Floyd, protest police brutality

Hundreds lined 52nd Avenue West in the Meadowdale area Wednesday night, holding signs and soliciting honks from passing cars to honor the life of George Floyd while protesting against police brutality.
Chants and car horns filled the air as community members gathered near St. Timothy Lutheran Church, located in the 5100 block of 164th Street Southwest, to hold a candlelight vigil for Floyd — a Black man who died last month when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes — and others who have died at the hands of law enforcement.
Floyd’s death sparked outrage across the U.S. and worldwide, leading to protests and civil unrest in many cities, including Seattle, Bellevue and other parts of King County. Some demonstrations have led to looting and violence, causing nearby cities to take precautions.
Earlier this week in Lynnwood, Alderwood Mall closed for two days and Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith declared a civil emergency and put a curfew in place overnight.
Crowds lined both sides of 52nd Avenue West between 164th Avenue West and 148th Avenue West, rotating among chants of “Black lives matter,” “No justice, no peace,” and saying names of Black men and women who have died during encounters with police.
Law enforcement was on standby, including the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and only interfered when a group of demonstrators stood in the median strip chanting. After protester’s refused to leave the median, a deputy parked his patrol vehicle near the 52nd Avenue West and 164th Avenue West to alert oncoming traffic of the crowds ahead.
“The amount of people on this street is inspired, for Edmonds,” said Jacque Julien, Executive Director of Communities of Color Coalition.
However, Julien added that large crowds are only one part of enacting change, and there is still more work to do behind the scenes.
“We need folks to show up to vote, we need folks in board rooms, we need folks disrupting policies,” she said. “That’s where the real work occurs.”
The event was sponsored by the Beverly Elementary School PTA, which encouraged community members to wear masks and practice social distancing. Chalk on the sidewalk also marked recommended distances for demonstrators.
Organizer Shawn Green said he and other families decided to hold the event after teaching their kids about the Civil Rights Movement and other modern instances of racial injustice.
“We looked at how communities sometimes came together in the ’50s and ’60s and stood in solidarity against injustice,” he said. “We see injustice everyday around us and want to stand with our neighbors.”
–Story and photos by Cody Sexton
What we’re witnessing in this time is I’d guess, the world’s largest toddler temper tantrum.
Fueled by technology, brought to us by history’s most self-entitled, arrogant, hyper-sensitive, and emotional generation enabled by “adults” of similar emotional capacity.
We’re seeing all 5 tantrum stages on display in various places.. Whining. Defiance. Going Ballistic. Denial. Acceptance & Pouting. For the adults in the room, and as the HuffPost says.. ‘Don’t let down your guard, toddlers are little evil geniuses”. Boy, we’re seeing that every day. To refresh and provide contrast for the adults..
Stage 1. WHINING.. They always start slow when throwing a fit. Usually some soft whining that eventually becomes cry-whining and maybe straight tears. It’s excruciating, and often lasts a long time. Most parents quickly become immune to it. Since it’s ineffective, it necessitates escalation.
Stage 2. DEFIANCE.. Now it starts to get real. The child asserts them-self. They don’t care what you say, there not having it! They’re doing what they want, and are getting what they want, or else! This is a fun one to ignore as long as you’re not in public and can keep yourself from swearing at the little punk.
Stage 3. GOING BALLISTIC.. You have reached actual tantrum status. With actual flailing. And the screaming! It’s bizarre to witness and, if you’re not in the middle of a Target, I suggest grabbing yourself a drink. With the right perspective, your child throwing a fit is entertaining. AND it tires them out! Plus, if you give in now, they own you.
Stage 4. DENIAL.. Speaking of bizarre, they often lie silently down on the floor, face-first, as if to will the incident away. Or maybe they’re licking the floor. Who knows! Whatever it is they’re doing, it doesn’t work because at this point I’ve stopped caring and am usually doing whatever I can to keep from laughing.
Stage 5. ACCEPTANCE & POUTING.. Now they have a choice: give up, start over, or go out with some dignity. They knows once you get past Stage 3, you’ve already won, so their emotions finally shrivel into chastened, bitter defeat. Pouting is a last gasp at maintaining the self-respect that, unfortunately, left the building during Stage 4.
The protesters certainly have the constitutional right to protest as long as they’re not violent and respectful of others liberty. But like most of the logically challenged, virtue-signaling activists here, they speak solely to their bubble, logical ignorance on display, changing few minds. And likewise, with many others, I’ll continue to exercise my right to give them the attention their tantrum deserves (none), will pay attention to true solutions, and will continue living life unencumbered by their logical challenges and emotional baggage.
I would argue that this diatribe is quite literally the definition of a tantrum.
An uprising is afoot. An uprising that is right and just and good. Eyes are being opened. It’s wonderful to watch.
It’s also telling who is pushing back the hardest. Those whose power is being threatened.
Keep telling us to stop. We’re pushing forward with or without you.
“An uprising is afoot. An uprising that is right and just and good. Eyes are being opened. It’s wonderful to watch.”
What part has been the most “wonderful to watch” for you? The “right and just and good” mass looting or…?
How much is really changing, my guess is that 90%+ that are at protests are people that have gone to other protests in the past 2 years, the claim “we are going to vote on this issue” is said about every other issue as well. In the end if you were going to vote for a democrat two months ago you are almost assuredly going to vote for a democrat in November. Democrats hold the power at the head of state, AG, in both branches of state government, in most mayor slots in western Washington. When was the last time that Seattle had a non-dem mayor or the state had a non-dem Governor or Senator? Are people going to vote for change by voting republican… yeah right, they are going to vote for the latest batch of dem candidates that “feel our pain” again.
I’m saddened to see people in our community that want to tell others how/when/why they should protest injustices in our society.
If you think everything is great and change doesn’t need to happen to the point that you likely spent 20 minutes typing out a post, next time I would encourage you to spend that precious time soul searching why YOU feel this way. Are these systemic injustices benefiting your own life?