Council June 23 set to decide allocation of CARES Act funds, project to replace sludge incinerator

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday, June 23 is scheduled to approve a plan for allocating $1.2 million in federal CARES Act funds to support local businesses, residents and city operations impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The council last week dove into the details of how the city should spend the funds, and staff agreed to come back this week with a revised plan for final council approval.

The council is also set to make a decision on an item postponed from last week’s meeting — a project to replace the city’s existing sludge incinerator at the wastewater treatment plant.

Other business on the council agenda includes:

– Recognition of current members of the Edmonds Youth Commission, and a discussion about changing the commission meeting schedule and commission terms.

– Presentations on the city’s new community services resource guide and the June 2020 financial report.

– Discussions of the following: A building use agreement for the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club, renewal of an interlocal agreement with the Department of Social and Health Services Development Disabilities Administration, and a proposal to waive rent payments for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce for July-September 2020. The chamber office is located in the Edmonds City Hall building and its monthly rent is $713, for a total of $2,139 for the three-month period. “Similarly, the council voted in April to relieve rent payments on the businesses located in the Frances Anderson Center,” the council agenda notes.

The 7 p.m. meeting will again be held via Zoom, and citizens can participate in the audience comment portion of the meeting at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period.

Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live council meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting by phone (toll free) at 888 475 4499 or 877 853 5257. Meeting ID 425 775 2525

Those not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the city council meeting webpage, cable TV channel 21 or 39, or telephone by calling 712-775-7270, Access Code 583224.

The 7 p.m. business meeting will be preceded by a 6:30 p.m. executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation. You can see that meeting agenda and access the video here.