Council set to consider option for replacing sludge incinerator, discuss CARES Act funding at June 9 meeting

Approval of a recommended option for replacing the city’s aging sludge incinerator and a utility easement for the Edmonds Waterfront Center are two main action items on the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, June 9 business meeting agenda. The council is also set to discuss a range of topics during its Committee of the Whole session, which immediately follows the business meeting.

Among the items for committee study is a proposal by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson for how the city should spend its allocation of $1.2 million from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act. The mayor last week announced a new Business Support Grant program that would allocate up to $800,000 of the federal funds to support qualifying local small businesses through grants of up to $10,000. The remaining $465,100 in Cares Fund monies would be used to help defray the mounting, unbudgeted costs associated with the city’s functions, services and support in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Other items to be discussed during the committee meeting:

– Facilities lead job description

– A grant agreement for the Dayton Street Pump Station Project

– The city’s 2021-2026 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

– Extenion of a solar energy facility site lease for the Frances Anderson Center.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m., and can be accessed online via the agenda here or viewed on cable access channel 21 (Comcast) or Frontier (39).