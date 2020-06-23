COVID-19 and local news coverage topic of June 25 Edmonds Library Friends meeting

My Edmonds News Publisher Teresa Wippel will be the speaker at the Friends of the Edmonds Library online membership meeting Thursday, June 25, discussing how local news coverage has changed due to COVID-19.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m., but attendees are welcome to join as early as 5:45 p.m.
If you plan to attend, RSVP and submit any questions you may have for Wippel here.
This meeting will be recorded for those that cannot attend live.
Here’s how to join the meeting:
- You will need an internet-connected device (computer, tablet, phone) to access this meeting.
- You will also need audio access (either from your device speakers, or your telephone; you will be prompted to select your audio preference when you join).
- Click this Zoom link to join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81220551233
- If you do not already have Zoom installed, follow the directions to download and install Zoom.
- If you have any difficulty downloading or installing Zoom, there will be an option toward the bottom of the display to “join from your browser.”Click this option, if necessary, to gain access.