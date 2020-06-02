COVID-19 Daily Report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: June 1, 2020

The Monday, June 1, data from the Snohomish Health District show a weekend of encouraging progress on all fronts in our local battle with COVID-19.

After almost two weeks of remaining fairly constant, incremental new cases per day (yellow chart) is trending down, adding 38 between Saturday and Monday for an average of less than 13 per day. Note that maintaining this rate would put us on track to meet Gov. Jay Inlsee’s Phase 2 reopening criteria of no more than 25 new cases per day over a two-week period. (See the updated list of criteria from the Governor’s Office here.)

Total Active Cases (red chart) also dropped significantly over the weekend, down 121 since Friday.

Number of recovered cases (green chart) is also trending up, with 158 recoveries added since Friday. This brings to 2,856 the number of Snohomish County residents who have contracted the virus and recovered. Monday also saw fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (purple chart), down by six since Friday. Total hospitalizations now stand at 32, the lowest figure since mid-March.

Despite one fatality recorded over the weekend, we are seeing the first protracted downward trend in deaths in more than four weeks. The total Snohomish County COVID-19 death toll over the full reporting period continues to stand at 149, or 4.40% of the total number infected (confirmed plus probable).

The local numbers for Saturday, May 30 – Monday June 1, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

From the State of Department of Health

First wave of supplies to ship as part of state’s plan for widespread testing within long term care facilities

Supply shipments start Monday as part of Washington state’s effort to test thousands of staffers and residents at long term care facilities across the state in two weeks’ time. Supplies include test kits, personal protective equipment and return shipment materials, to be sent in waves every three days to ensure labs have the capacity to process all of the samples.

On May 29, the Washington State Department of Health issued an order that requires widespread testing within long term care facilities. Residents and staff in nursing homes will be tested within approximately two weeks, with a completion goal date of June 12. All residents and staff in assisted living facilities with a memory care unit will be tested within four weeks, with a completion goal date of June 26.

“Information about testing in other long term care facilities will be forthcoming,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “These congregate settings are a priority for us and we are working with local health jurisdictions, facilities and health system partners to understand the challenges associated with expanded testing and mobilizing the resources to support scaled operations among these facilities.”

Nursing home and other long term care residents are at high risk for infection, serious illness and death from COVID-19, and testing, along with other infection prevention and control measures, is a critical tool to identify cases and stop transmission. Once test results are received, positive results should be reported following normal protocol, and be referred to local health jurisdictions for case investigation, contact tracing and isolation/quarantine support. If a resident tests positive, the health department recommends that the facility follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on cohorting both residents and staff. Staff who are asymptomatic and test positive should not return to work for 10 days (from the test day).