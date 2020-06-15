District bus drivers celebrate Class of 2020 with farewell video

Bus drivers for the Edmonds School District came together to congratulate and bid farewell to the Class of 2020 graduating seniors with a special video.

In the video, drivers posed near their bus or from their home, some with decorated signs wishing the graduates luck in college and beyond. It also features drone footage of school buses arranged to display “2020” in honor graduates.

The video also included photos of drivers working with the district’s grab-and-go meal initiative. Since district schools closed in March due to COVID-19, the district has been working to ensure students who relied on school meals continued to have food. For families unable to access one of the district’s food pick-up locations, volunteers — including bus drivers — have been delivering meals to families.

The video was created by Jacqueline Patchett, who drives the Route 85 bus. You can view the video here.