E-W senior beats odds, joins classmates at drive-through graduation

High school graduation is an important milestone in a young adult’s life story. It is the end of a long journey and a reward for perseverance and hard work. For one Edmonds-Woodway senior, it is much more.

In her junior year, Emily Hood was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a terminal, inoperable brain tumor with a mean survival rate of nine months. Armed with her strong faith and indomitable will, Emily began the long battle with her disease and has overcome incredible struggles. Her faith and positive attitude have been an inspiration to everyone she meets, at school, in the community and the hospitals. Now, 15 months later — despite the odds against her — on Tuesday, June 2 she graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High School with her classmates.

Like all of her peers, graduation is not a destination, it is a waypoint in the journey. Moving forward, Emily’s fight continues. DIPG, due to its rarity, suffers from a lack of funding and research. Her family is currently working with several organizations to qualify her for Expanded Access to a clinical trial, ONC201, that has shown promise, and other trials are on the horizon. Emily and her family remain hopeful and positive. Emily’s journey goes on, one step at a time.

(A GoFundMe page for Emily’s medical expenses is here.)

— Story and photos by Karl Swenson