Edmonds Art Beat: Calling all artists — Puget Sound Bird Fest looking for submissions

Artist opportunity ahead

Artists are invited to submit original artwork to be used to promote the 2020 Puget Sound Bird Fest of Edmonds. Held every year in early to mid-September, this year’s Bird Fest is planned virtually on Sept. 12-13. It is presented by the City of Edmonds and local volunteers and is a great opportunity for birding enthusiasts to learn and share. In addition to wildlife photographers and artists, there is a keynote speaker every year. This year’s speaker will be Kaeli Swift, discussing Crows and Ravens.

Art submissions are requested to represent Puget Sound birdlife in the 2020 theme of Crows and Ravens. There is a $375 prize sponsored by the Edmonds Art Festival Foundation for the winning submission, and the winning artist may offer the original and/or prints for sale online during the festival. Original artwork only, no photography or digital art will be accepted, and the artwork will need to be scanned and sent with a completed entry form and the $10 entry fee. Learn more about the Puget Sound Bird Fest here and access the entry form here.

Together For Pride – Seattle’s Three-Day Virtual Pride Event

Seattle’s annual Pride celebrations will go on this year in a new format. Starting Friday, June 26 and running through Sunday, June 28, there will be three days of speakers, performances and activities courtest of Gender Justice League, PrideFest and Seattle Pride. These three organizations, producers of Seattle’s largest Pride Month events, have come together to offer a virtual event at www.TogetherForPride.org.

Coloring Pages to Cover Cascadia Art Museum’s windows

If you have walked by the store windows at the Cascadia Art Museum, you may have noticed they could use some colorful cheer. You can join the coloring fun to cover the windows with coloring pages. Each coloring page is based off a woodblock print from a Northwest artist. Choose your favorite from the website (or pick up a printed version outside the main door) and get creative. Finished artwork can be dropped off at the white box outside the main doors to the museum, or scanned and sent electronically to director@cascadiaartmuseum.org.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization

Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund

See a show or view “virtual galleries” online

See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.