Edmonds Art Beat: Colorful kites and virtual activities to support the arts

See you next year

As we approach Father’s Day weekend and what would be the annual Edmonds Arts Festival, many might be feeling the disappointment of missing the event this year. This will be the first time in 64 years that the festival will not be held. The plan is to have a very robust event next year. You can continue to check the website for information about the 2021 festival.

Some volunteers were seen putting up kites and signage about the festival, indicating that next year’s event will be coming back strong. We look forward to the festival next year and appreciate the colorful kites displayed for community cheer. Thank you, Edmonds Arts Festival volunteers!

Edmonds College features emerging artists in new, online art gallery

Edmonds College’s spring tradition of holding a student art exhibit will continue despite some changes. This year’s event will be a virtual, online gallery. The Student Show 2020 opened on June 1 and showcases collections of 12 Visual Arts students, featuring more than 100 works of art. Experience the gallery yourself here.

Songs of Summer and Community Conversations

Seattle Opera has extended the Songs of Summer with Angel Blue availability on its website through June 18. Enjoy a special online performance with American soprano Angel Blue and Seattle Opera coach/accompanist Jay Rozendaal, available to audiences through 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Performance can be seen here. In addition to the online recitals, Seattle Opera hosts a community conversation on Black Representation in the Arts. The conversation is led by Seattle Opera Scholar in Residence Naomi André, professor at the University of Michigan and author of Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement. This powerful conversation is available via YouTube and on the Seattle Opera website.

Together For Pride – Seattle’s Three-Day Virtual Pride Event

Seattle’s annual Pride celebrations will go on this year in a new format. Starting Friday, June 26 and running through Sunday, June 28, there will be three days of speakers, performances and activities courtest of Gender Justice League, PrideFest and Seattle Pride. These three organizations, producers of Seattle’s largest Pride Month events, have come together to offer a virtual event at www.TogetherForPride.org.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization

Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund

See a show or view “virtual galleries” online

See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.