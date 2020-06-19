Edmonds Art Beat: Couple makes music to help kids in need, plus it’s starting to sound like summer

A teacher at Edmonds’ Sherwood Elementary, Ryan Cariker, and his wife Amanda are Northwest musicians who love to create music together. Ryan has been making music for over a decade, from performing in a rock band to producing pop music. Now there’s Forget Me Not, which features Ryan and Amanda performing together.

Ryan and his mom, LeAnne Brisbois, have been with the Edmonds School District for over 10 years. LeAnne is a district employee who helped start the Endless Backpacks program after a second grader in Ryan’s class shared that he and his brother didn’t have enough food. That effort grew into the Nourishing Network, a program of the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

The Nourishing Network provides food and coordinated assistance programs for Edmonds School District students and vulnerable families. Due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many households in the community, the foundation has had an unprecedented demand for food assistance.

Ryan and Amanda’s new release, coming out this Friday, will be raising funds for the schools foundation. Ryan and Amanda, who both grew up in the area and have worked to support schools for many years, are hoping to provide more students with the resources they need. Learn more about Nourishing Network here.

Check out Forget Me Not’s indie/pop sound, download a tune or donate directly and support a great cause that benefits the children of our community.

Forget Me Not’s website, Facebook, YouTube and Spotify.

Impromptu lawn concerts found around town

In these uncertain times, a little musical surprise might be just the thing to remind us of the power of the arts. I have not ventured out much over the last few months. Like many of you, I have done my best to stay home. Recently, I have heard of some musicians playing in yards and ventured out to view for myself. There are musicians of all types creating music for those who are socially distancing or going for a casual walk around the neighborhood. The delight I felt listening to live music again while enjoying a pleasant walk encouraged me to share this idea with others.

Keep your eyes and ears out for music in your own neighborhoods.

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra presents its first live-streamed concert June 20

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will present its first live-streamed concert from Seattle’s Town Hall on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. Michael Brockman, saxophonist and co-artistic director of SRJO, will lead a quintet of all-stars in a live-streamed concert. The performance will be online as part of the Earshot Jazz Live at The Forum series. Listen to and view the concert here.

Together For Pride – Seattle’s Three-Day Virtual Pride Event

Seattle’s annual Pride celebrations will go on this year in a new format. Starting Friday, June 26 and running through Sunday, June 28, there will be three days of speakers, performances and activities courtest of Gender Justice League, PrideFest and Seattle Pride. These three organizations, producers of Seattle’s largest Pride Month events, have come together to offer a virtual event at www.TogetherForPride.org.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization

Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund

See a show or view “virtual galleries” online

See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.