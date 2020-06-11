Edmonds Booktalk: Books to get you through the summer

No one is quite sure what this summer is going to look like, but we do know you will absolutely need books and we can totally help with that!

Edmonds Bookshop is still closed to in-person shopping, and we will be, for at least a little bit longer… Just announced: Phase 2 has been approved for our community. We are so happy about that and we cannot wait to see your [partially obscured] faces! Please be patient as we finalize our new operating procedures. Our highest priority is assuring the safety of our customers and staff. Check our facebook page, and our website, follow us on twitter and Instagram – we will keep you posted. And trust us – we will announce it everywhere as soon as we get it figured out. We cannot wait to see you!

In the meantime, we have plenty of options for getting your books to you: curbside pick-up, free local delivery or free USPS shipping. Just keep ordering your books online via our website www.edmondsbookshop.com, and we will get your books to you. And thank you!

One thing that happily has not changed: there are all kinds of great books being published this summer! Here is a partial list, featuring books by some of our favorite authors; books that have great early reviews; sequels; prequels; thrillers; owls; vespers; Olympic heroes; Vatican archives; glittering young women; and the family Gamache in Paris… we can’t wait!

“Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters” by Jennifer Chiaverini . The author returns to her most famous heroine, Mary Todd Lincoln, in this compelling story of love, loss, and sisterhood rich with history and suspense. June 2, 2020.

"Red Dress in Black and White: A Novel" by Elliot Ackerman. Set in the course of one day and developed through flashbacks, the reader learns the toll on individuals and society in a world of deceit. Chosen for IndieBound. June 2, 2020

"Utopia Avenue" by David Mitchell. The new novel from a literary superstar follows the career of a fictional British psychedelic rock band in 1967. June 2, 2020.

"The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett. After moving to New Orleans as teenagers, twin sisters who shared a traumatic childhood in the Jim Crow South split ways… Chosen for IndieBound. June 2, 2020.

"The Girl from Widow Hills" by Megan Miranda. A riveting novel of psychological suspense about a young woman plagued by night terrors after a childhood trauma who wakes one evening to find a corpse at her feet. Staff recommended author. June 23, 2020.

"A Peculiar Peril: Misadventures of Jonathan Lambshead #1" by Jeff VanderMeer. The adult author offers his first in a sprawling YA fantasy duology about an orphaned teen who, upon inheriting the family manor, discovers portals in the basement. July 7, 2020.

"Fast Girls: A Novel of the 1936 Women's Olympic Team" by Elise Hooper. Staff recommended. In paperback. July 7, 2020.

. . In paperback. July 7, 2020. “The Golden Cage” by Camilla Läckberg. An exhilarating new novel from a global superstar–a sexy, over-the-top psychological thriller that tells the story of the scorned wife of a billionaire and her delicious plot to get revenge. July 7, 2020.

"The Order" by Daniel Silva. Allon is headed back to familiar haunts in Italy, where a papal death drives him to the legendary Vatican archives. There are going to be conspiracies, art, rare books, and more conspiracies. Allon in his best element. Staff recommended series! July 14, 2020.

"Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan. A glittering tale of a young woman who finds herself torn between two men: the WASPY fiancé of her family's dreams and the man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with. July 14, 2020.

. A glittering tale of a young woman who finds herself torn between two men: the WASPY fiancé of her family’s dreams and the man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with. July 14, 2020. “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue . Spanning just three days, this novel captures the chaos and devastation inside a Dublin hospital maternity ward during the 1918 flu pandemic. July 21, 2020.

. Spanning just three days, this novel captures the chaos and devastation inside a Dublin hospital maternity ward during the 1918 flu pandemic. July 21, 2020. “The Answer is…Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek . Finally we get all the answers! Or will it be questions? July 21, 2020.

"Malorie: A Bird Box Novel" by Josh Malerman. The next chapter in the riveting tale. This time she will confront the dangers of her world head-on. "Bird Box" is staff recommended, can't wait to read this one. July 21, 2020.

. The next chapter in the riveting tale. This time she will confront the dangers of her world head-on. July 21, 2020. “Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl” by Jonathan C. Slaght . For five years, the author seeks to save the world’s largest owl (he thought it was a bear with feathers when he first encountered it), a bird native only to a remote region of Russia. August 4, 2020.

. For five years, the author seeks to save the world’s largest owl (he thought it was a bear with feathers when he first encountered it), a bird native only to a remote region of Russia. August 4, 2020. “Midnight Sun” by Stephanie Meyer . The long-awaited prequel to her “Twilight” series. The iconic love story of Bella and Edward told from the vampire’s point of view. August 4, 2020.

"The Geometry of Holding Hands: An Isabel Dalhousie Novel #13" by Alexander McCall Smith. One of the author's most beloved characters is back–and once again she will have to call upon her powers of deduction and her unflappable moral code to unravel a new philosophical mystery. July 28, 2020.

. One of the author’s most beloved characters is back–and once again she will have to call upon her powers of deduction and her unflappable moral code to unravel a new philosophical mystery. July 28, 2020. “Vesper Flights” by Helen Macdonald : The author of the best-selling phenomenon “H Is for Hawk” takes flight again in this collection, a profound meditation on life and freedom as told in essays of swifts and vespers. August 25, 2020.

: The author of the best-selling phenomenon “H Is for Hawk” takes flight again in this collection, a profound meditation on life and freedom as told in essays of swifts and vespers. August 25, 2020. “All the Devils Are Here: Chief Inspector Armand Gamache #16” by Louise Penny. On their first night in Paris, the Gamaches gather as a family for a bistro dinner with Armand’s godfather. Walking home together after the meal, they watch in horror as he is knocked down and critically injured in what Gamache knows is no accident, but a deliberate attempt on the elderly man’s life. September 1, 2020.

The Book Club is back!

For the foreseeable future we are going virtual with Edmonds Bookshop Book Club via Zoom!

Send us an email here to register your email for Book Club and we will send you an invitation with a Zoom Meeting link as each book club meeting is scheduled. More specific, expansive information on our website: www.edmondsbookshop.com

We will start with our Wednesday morning meeting discussing “American by Day” by Derek B. Miller on June 17, 2020, from 9 – 10 a.m. (All are welcome!) More details on our website here.

In July we will be discussing “Ordinary Grace: A Novel” by William Kent Krueger, winner of the Edgar Award for Best Novel, at our usual times:

Thursday evening July 2, 2020: 7 – 8pm and Wednesday morning July 15, 2020: 9 – 10am.

Recent book releases of note:

“All Adults Here” by Emma Straub. A modern family saga with three generations thrown together, whether they like it or not — and a lot of the time, they don’t! Staff recommended author, we are looking forward to reading this one!

“The Paris Hours: A Novel” by Alex George. Told over the course of a single day in Paris in 1927. Staff recommended.

“Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking” by Bill Buford. Staff recommended.

“Big Summer: A Novel” by Jennifer Weiner. A sparkling novel about the complexities of female relationships.

“The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate. A sequel to “The One and Only Ivan.” For young readers.

“The Book of V.” by Anna Solomon. The lives of three women in different eras come to life with equal vibrancy. A compelling look at the roles of women through time.

“The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think” by Jennifer Ackerman. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow. Sandy Stern, our hero from “Presumed Innocent” takes on one last case…

“Sorry for Your Trouble” by Richard Ford. The Pulitzer-Prize winner’s latest is a short story collection.

“Shakespeare for Squirrels: Fool #3” by Christopher Moore. Staff recommended.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins. This prequel takes place in Panem 60 years before the events of “The Hunger Games.”

“Rodham: A Novel” by Curtis Sittenfeld. Brilliantly weaving a riveting fictional tale into actual historical events.

“To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor” by Jeff Shaara.

“Stray: A Memoir” by Stephanie Danler. From the bestselling author of “Sweetbitter,” a memoir of growing up in a family shattered by lies and addiction.

“The Jane Austen Society” by Natalie Jenner. An uplifting tribute to its inspiration and the nobility of the human spirit.

“Girls of Summer” by Nancy Thayer. One life-changing summer on Nantucket.

“All My Mother’s Lovers” by Ilana Masad. Told over the course of a funeral and shiva, and written with enormous wit and warmth, this is an exciting debut novel.

Some books of note being released in June [in addition to the list above]:

“A Burning” by Megha Majumdar. This suspenseful narrative holds a mirror up to society at large. A searing debut, this novel is timely and timeless. Chosen for IndieBound. June 2, 2020

“Friends & Strangers” by J. Courtney Sullivan. This intergenerational novel follows a new mother who recently left New York City for a small town upstate, and her babysitter, a college senior desperate to fast-forward through her youth as they navigate their own life changes and a friendship that pushes boundaries. June 2, 2020

“An Elegant Woman” by Martha McPhee. Spanning four generations of women through the 20th century, this novel is a rich exploration of legacy and memory. It untangles the sacred myths of an American family, as a woman pieces together the story of her extraordinary — and highly elegant — grandmother. June 2, 2020.

“The Dragons, the Giant, the Women: A Memoir” by Wayétu Moore. Moore makes brilliant creative choices with structure, voice, and point of view in this deeply moving, lovingly crafted, and unique memoir. Her story is both a thoughtful examination of the emigrant experience and an inspiring testament to the incredible power of familial love. Chosen for IndieBound. June 2, 2020

“The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante. The story of Giovanna, a teenager whose transformations and contradictions are matched by the city of Naples. The story seems a natural fit for Ferrante; she’s always written perceptively and movingly about young women, their warring impulses and complexities, and lovingly and critically about Naples. June 9, 2020.

“Death in Her Hands” by Ottessa Moshfegh. A novel of haunting metaphysical suspense about an elderly widow whose life is upturned when she finds an ominous note on a walk in the woods. Chosen for IndieBound. June 23, 2020.

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!