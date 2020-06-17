Edmonds College extends remote operations through June 30

For the health and safety of the campus community, Edmonds College said Tuesday it will extend its remote operations and will serve students and the community remotely through June 30, pending further developments.

Following Gov. Inslee’s Phase 1 Higher Education and Critical Infrastructure Workforce Training Restart, the college May 18 began offering a limited number of classes with a hands-on component in-person and on campus. There are mandatory steps that students and employees are required to follow in order to visit campus.

Students who are not attending in-person classes should not come to campus, the college said. All services are available remotely, and staff and faculty are available via email. Information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more can be found at edcc.edu/summer2020. Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

On-campus hosted events remain canceled until further notice. Events will not resume until Snohomish County is approved to move to Phase 3 and college leadership has determined it is safe to do so based on guidance from the Snohomish Health District.

All updates regarding the college’s response to COVID-19 are posted at edcc.edu/coronavirus.