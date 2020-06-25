Edmonds councilmember’s comment about race generates heat from mayor, others on council

During Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting, the issue of racial equity and racial comments came up as the mayor kicked off a discussion about how to allocate federal money to help small business suffering during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As he started to speak, Nelson said there were “other issues…underlying issues” that concerned him. He then read excerpts from an email that Councilmember Kristiana Johnson sent to city Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty on Friday.

One statement in Johnson’s email, in particular, drew the attention of Nelson and later also drew the shocked reactions of other councilmembers:

“Is it fair to support an Asian owned business instead of a white owned business with the same number of employees?” Johnson wrote. “I don’t think so. We do not have an affirmative action program. Do we differentiate between the Asian who has been in the United States for eight generations and the new immigrant?”

Johnson wrote the comment a part of her email explaining her reasoning that the city should rely on “the sales tax revenue as a variable in determining which small businesses would get the limited fund.”

In his comment to the council, Nelson reminded the council that as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief And Economic Security (CARES) Act, Congress intended to prioritize “small businesses that are underserved, including socially disadvantaged groups and women.”

“The reality is you cannot have equality if you don’t have equity,” Nelson added.

Johnson immediately fired back: “Mayor, I take exception with you reading a private correspondence I had with the director (Doherty) and shaming me in public. I think it has nothing to do with our decision on the CARES act and I really think that you acted out of your role as mayor. You are supposed to run the meeting, not give testimony and not embarrass people.”

By law, almost all city correspondence is part of the public record.

My Edmonds News has reached out to Councilmember Johnson for further comment. She has not responded.

Nelson told My Edmonds News that he brought up Johnson’s email because it was important to discuss what she wrote openly, adding that “nothing about these things we do are private. There is no privacy when you’re conducting city business.” He said he first saw the mail on Friday and that he did not share it with any councilmembers prior to the meeting.

When asked about Johnson’s reaction that he had shamed her in public, Nelson answered, “There’s nothing about this conversation that is private, how is that embarrassing?”

“I’m looking to make sure that we all look at these issues through a lens that’s more fair, and this issue highlights that challenge we are all wrestling with,” the mayor added.

At the end of the meeting, Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas told councilmembers: “As having an Asian Pacific Islander family and an Asian Pacific Islander child sleeping in the other room, I am greatly– and I mean greatly — offended by this sort of email. And I think everyone on this council speaking should be offended by this.”

Speaking out on social media Wednesday morning, Councilmember Luke Distelhorst said: “I will not have patience for racism in our city, including among our city’s elected leaders.”

“The councilmember’s words cut especially deep with my family. For Edmonds residents who do not know us, my wife is Asian; our two daughters are Asian,” he wrote. “Two years ago my wife naturalized; she gave up the citizenship of her birth country, to be a citizen of this country. My family has faced discrimination and racism in their daily lives at work, school, and in our community.”

Later Wednesday, Distelhorst and Fraley-Monillas put out a joint statement:

At the June 23 Edmonds City Council meeting, Mayor Mike Nelson brought to light an extremely disturbing email from a fellow Councilmember to a city director. The email included several sentences which, at the least, are discriminatory to our Edmonds communities of color. In reference to criteria that would help local disadvantaged businesses receive city grants to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, the Councilmember stated, “Is it fair to support an Asian owned business instead of a white owned business with the same number of employees? I don’t think so.” In a predominantly white city our communities of color and many businesses owned by various minority groups are already at a disadvantage. Data and guidance released by the federal Small Business Administration has shown that disadvantaged business groups are often pushed out of funding opportunities. Thankfully, the majority of City Council voted to affirm our support for our diverse businesses and we appreciate the Mayor bringing this correspondence to light. Personally, the councilmember’s words hit hard with us. While neither of us are people of color, both of our spouses, children and family are Asian/Pacific Islander: immigrants to the United States, contributors to our local economy, and voting citizens. We have seen and tried to absorb the discrimination and racism that they have faced. We hear about it at the kitchen table, see our family members push through, and know that we need to do more as elected officials. Fortunately, as city leaders, we can do more. In representing the 42,000 citizens of Edmonds we expect more from our leaders. Our positions offer us not only the platform to call for a more just society in our city, but also to dismantle and change the systemic racism that still permeates our institutions. We will listen to you. We will speak out. And we will act. – Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Council President, Position #3

– Luke Distelhorst, Councilmember, Position #2

You can watch the June 23 Edmonds City Council meeting on video here.

–– By Bob Throndsen