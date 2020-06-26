Edmonds Driftwood Players announces 2020 Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre scholarship recipients

Edmonds Driftwood Players has announce the recipients of its 2020 Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship. The $500 college scholarship is provided by the family of Ralph Eaton, who was a beloved, long-time volunteer and friend to many at the theatre. A friend of Mr. Eaton (who wished to remain anonymous) — was admired Mr. Eaton and was moved by the scholarship offering — contacted Driftwood Players to offer a second scholarship in his name.

The two 2020 recipients of the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarships are Jaret Miller and Camille Taliaferro-Barber. Both are students at Seattle Pacific University. Miller is pursing a major in theatre performance, andTaliaferro-Barber is majoring in theatre production. Both students have been active in local, college, and professional theatre.

Edmonds Driftwood Players scholarship applications are typically accepted in early spring. Additional information may be found at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.