Edmonds Driftwood Players cancels productions for rest of 2020

Citing restrictions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and a commitment to keeping its artists, patrons and community safe and healthy, Edmonds Driftwood Players said it will not be holding performances for the remainder of 2020. An announcement of 2021 productions will be made in early fall.

“While it was a difficult decision to make, it was clear that canceling productions for the year was really the only choice,” says EDP Managing Director Katie Soule. “We need to be responsible to our patrons, performers, creative teams, volunteers, and staff. While we’re taking this break, we’ll be making plans to come back stronger than ever next year.”

Any patron requesting a refund for a canceled production should email Office@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or call 425-774-9600.