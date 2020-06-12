Edmonds gathers in silent strength to proclaim Black Lives Matter

“We started organizing this only a couple of days ago,” said Edmonds resident and event organizer Ilana Balint as citizens began gathering at Civic Field on Friday afternoon to march in support of Black Lives Matter. “I saw that the Black Lives Matter Seattle chapter was calling on the public to organize grassroots events in their hometowns in solidarity with the marchers in Seattle. I felt Edmonds needed to be part of this and lend its voice to that statewide initiative, so I put out the call.

“About 200 signed up on the website,” she continued, “but we think that despite the rain more will be showing up.”

And show up they did.

By the time the marchers turned onto Main Street for the last leg of their one-mile-plus route, the crowd had swelled to an estimated 1,000, many carrying signs, pushing strollers and a few using wheelchairs. Organizers stressed that this was to be silent march, with no chanting or slogans, and the crowd got right in step, turning the march into a silent show of community commitment.

Several local officials joined in, including Mayor Mike Nelson, City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, and Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Vivian Olson.

