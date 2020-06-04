Edmonds Heights K-12 makes it special for Class of 2020

Edmonds Heights K-12 is proud of its individual approach to learning that involves parents directly, allowing them to be the primary educators of their children. So it’s only natural that their graduation ceremonies, especially in this year of COVID-19, should reflect this.

“We’ve always made parents part of our graduation,” said Principal Dr. Scott Mauk. “And with this year of COVID forcing schools nationwide to rethink and restructure commencement, we wanted to be sure to stay true to what we are by ensuring that parents have a special role in this special day.”

It’s tradition at Edmonds Heights to have parents, not teachers or administrators, present diplomas directly to the graduates — and this year it was no different.

As members of the Class of 2020 approached the podium and their names were announced, they were greeted by their parents — diplomas and flowers in hand — approaching from the other side. On the podium, there were hugs, cheers, and the shared joy of families celebrating their great accomplishment achieved together.

In keeping with restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire ceremony — from senior speeches, to addresses by faculty and administrators, to the turning of the tassels — was recorded on video. The plan is to have all the pieces be spliced and edited into a seamless virtual commencement ceremony, which will be made available this Friday, June 5 — the originally scheduled time of the event.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel