Edmonds Kind of Play: Summer reading, plus family-friendly peaceful protests

Sno-Isle librarians were in the middle of planning for their summer reading program when libraries closed on March 13th due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, our three local libraries offer wi-fi access from their parking lots and Sno-Isle has offered library cards online, moved Storytimes and Trivia online, laid out how to access books, comics, magazines, documentaries, movies and more for free with your library card – earlier in quarantine we rounded up those options which you can find HERE – and most recently curated a list of Anti-Racism resources which you can find on Sno-Isle.org.

I know we’re still utilizing the library at home and really grateful for the access. My oldest finds new titles from the Overdrive homepage and reads books I wouldn’t think to suggest, this week we found homework help by visiting Sno-Isle.org/Kids/Homework, for older students you can swap out the word kids for teens and as anti-racism resources are shared online, library offers many of the titles. Last week a Google Doc full of resources “Resources for white parents to raise anti-racist children” was shared widely on social media. One of the resources linked is “31 Children’s books to support conversations on race, racism and resistance” and eight of the first ten books listed are available. Via Hoopla, using my Sno-Isle library card, we were able to find comic books and graphic novels titles, including Shuri and Quincredible, featuring Black protagonists after seeing this list shared on social media this week.

In a blog post about their Dig Deeper Summer Reading program, they said once it became clear that the “libraries would be closed for an extended period of time, the team pivoted to move events online.” Jennifer Sullivan, Student Success Coordinator for Sno-Isle Libraries said this led to the Youth Services staff to thinking “outside the box” and moving events online. Sullivan said “We’ll have live, virtual programs presented by local musicians, artists, magicians and more.”

Dig Deeper will include virtual programs and events which will kick off with a live video party on Zoom presented by Science Tellers on June 23, 25 and 27. There will be two digital escape rooms for tweens/teens : Escape the Pop Culture Museum and one with a Harry Potter” theme. There will also be a Harry Potter Week, July 27-31 that will involve at-home activities including “ trivia contests, magician Jeff Evans and the Secrets of Wizards, the escape room, and at-home activity and craft suggestions.” Each week there will be a “Summer Snippets” video plus a soon to be released Sno-Isle Community Scavenger Hunt.

For more information on these events you can head to sno-isle.org/summer-reading, or at sno-isle.org/summer-reading/es for Spanish speakers.

On June 15, kids and teens can log on, also at the links above, to download their summer reading logs which will be available at community libraries once they reopen to customers. Those who read for 10 hours and submit their log, online or eventually in person, will earn a free book. Readers who add an additional 10 hours will be entered to win a grand prize — a popsicle party for kids or a $50 Best Buy gift card for teens.

New this summer, the library will offer six no-wait eBooks plus enrichment resources and virtual programs offered with each title. There will be one title for upper elementary, middle school, and high school which will be available for one month.

There is also currently a Bikes for Book Talks contest for readers ages 5 to 11 being held via our locals libraries and supported by the Mill Creek Masonic Lodge #243. Those who want to enter the drawing can send an e-mail to lynref@sno-isle.org explaining their “latest and greatest reads.” Winners will be announced on June 22nd. For more information you can find posts on both Facebook.com/LynnwoodLibrary and Facebook.com/MountlakeTerraceLibrary.

Sesame Street, in conjunction with CNN, is airing a 60-minute special “”Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” Saturday, June 6 at 7 a.m. PT. Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event, which will “talk to kids about racism, the recent nationwide protests, embracing diversity and being more empathetic and understanding.” Jones, Hill, and Big Bird, will be joined by other Sesame Street favorites, including Abby Cadaby, Elmo, and Rosita, and experts who will be answering questions submitted by viewers. You can find the town hall on CNN or in a live stream on CNN.com.

Also this Saturday, June 6, there will be a Peaceful Protest Honoring Black Lives Lost at Cromwell Park in Shoreline. All are invited to join Shoreline area families “in a peaceful protest to honor George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the Black lives that have been stolen from us.” While the event starts at noon, you can arrive early to make signs or bring materials to share. The organizers are asking that you please wear masks and honor social distancing and each other’s safety. If you are concerned about your health, you can participate in this event in a car parade. At noon, there will be a welcome program, followed by a march and car parade to City Hall and Shoreline Police Department before the closing program at 1:30 p.m. back at Cromwell Park. You can find more information, including the march and car parade route, at the Peaceful Protest Honoring Black Lives Lost Facebook Events Page.

In Edmonds, there are daily Black Lives Matter Support Events, at the four corners of 100th and Edmonds Way from noon to 1 p.m. The Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition just posted Facebook Events for these daily events through next week. When we went on Friday, there were a lot of families there. The man next to us said he found out about them when he showed up to go shopping the day before. When he decided to join in, another community member gave him a sign – Friday’s sign, he added, was his own design. For more information on these daily noontime events, you can visit the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition’s Facebook page or EdmondsNAC.net.

On Sunday, June 7, the Mukilteo Peaceful Protest will be held at the Mukilteo Library at 5 p.m. The event features three Kamiak High School graduates as speakers — Alex Callaway, Jordyn Porea and Joshua Binda — who “have a great love for their Mukilteo community.” For more information on the event, which is being held rain or shine, visit the Mukilteo Peaceful Protest Facebook Events Page.

A small group of teachers at Terrace Park Elementary has organized a Black Lives Matter Solidarity Event for the Terrace Park community for Sunday, June 7 from noon to 1 p.m. This is an independent event, not sponsored by the district/school. They want to “provide a space to come together as a community to support our students and families of color” and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. You can join the event at 56th Avenue West and 222nd Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace, from the ballfields to 232nd, or farther as needed.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.