Edmonds mayor issues statement about hate flyer

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson issued a statement on Facebook Tuesday regarding a hate flyer that was distributed in parts of downtown Edmonds. “This deceptive flyer copied the Black Lives Matter logo above a list of made-up inflammatory statements designed to incite fear, hatred and violence,” Nelson said. “This flyer has also been seen in other parts of our state and online across the country.”
Nelson said the flyer “is no match to the very real movement sweeping our nation calling for an end to injustices of Black people – injustices that have long been perpetuated by all segments of our society since the founding of our country,” he said.
Here’s the complete statement from the mayor:
On Monday, a hate flyer was distributed in parts of Downtown Edmonds. This deceptive flyer copied the Black Lives Matter logo above a list of made-up inflammatory statements designed to incite fear, hatred and violence. This flyer has also been seen in other parts of our state and online across the country.
This fake flyer is no match to the very real movement sweeping our nation calling for an end to injustices of Black people – injustices that have long been perpetuated by all segments of our society since the founding of our country.
Whole segments of our population have been denied access to opportunities, not welcomed, not respected, dehumanized.
Black mothers and daughters, fathers and sons have been systematically discriminated, targeted, and killed because of the color of their skin.
We all have much work to do to address systemic racism and bias and prevent senseless violence against Black people.
Regardless whether this conduct was from one person or not, I take this very seriously and am committed to ensuring Edmonds is an open and welcoming community.
We will not be deterred from those who seek to divide us.
We will not be stopped from those spewing hate.
We will continue to work towards an equitable and inclusive city.