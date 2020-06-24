Edmonds mayor issues statement about hate flyer

Whole segments of our population have been denied access to opportunities, not welcomed, not respected, dehumanized.

Black mothers and daughters, fathers and sons have been systematically discriminated, targeted, and killed because of the color of their skin.

We all have much work to do to address systemic racism and bias and prevent senseless violence against Black people.

Regardless whether this conduct was from one person or not, I take this very seriously and am committed to ensuring Edmonds is an open and welcoming community.

We will not be deterred from those who seek to divide us.

We will not be stopped from those spewing hate.

We will continue to work towards an equitable and inclusive city.