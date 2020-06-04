Edmonds Museum Garden Market is moving and growing

We are happy to announce that on June 6, the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Garden Market is shifting from 5th Avenue North to Bell Street. We would like to thank the city for all their help as we have navigated getting our market off the ground safely so that now we can start adding more vendors to grow the market.

Though our location will now be on Bell Street, between 5th and 6th Avenue North, the new rules of social distancing with a dedicated entrance/exit will still be enforced. Also, due to Washington State Health Department rules, shoppers will find vendors placed on the street with 10 feet of spacing between them. This spacing between vendors is dictated by our health department permit and translates into limiting just how many vendors we can fit on the street each week.

The advantage to moving to Bell Street is that the street is a bit longer, which allows us to add some more of our farming friends this week and more in weeks to come as produce continues to ripen. This week we are thrilled to announce the return of Collins Family Orchards, who will be bringing their early cherries to the market along with some Pink Lady Apples. Also returning this week, Shambala Gluten Free Bakery, with many fresh-baked, gluten-free treats. Lupine Vineyards, Jon Boy Caramels and Mayco Coffee Beans will also be making their first appearance of the season this Saturday.

Finally, we are thrilled to welcome a new vendor to our market family, Cyrus Saffron, who you may remember from the Edmonds Winter Market. They bring with them their certified organic saffron and other farming products.

This week, Hayton Berries returns with more fresh strawberries, Alvarez Organics and Frog Song Farm will both have fresh spring peas and garlic scapes, and Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms will have a variety of oyster mushrooms. These vendors will join longtime favorites like Wilson Fish, Bubba’s Salsa, Martin Family Orchards, Snohomish Bakery, Sky Valley Family Farm, Homestead Honey, Pete’s Toffee, Lopez Island Vineyard, Finn River Cidery, and so many more.

Up and down the hill on Bell Street you will be able to shop for delicious locally-made and -grown products, so come down and join us this Saturday and every Saturday (other than July 4th) till Oct. 10, open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. As a reminder, we reserve the first 60 minutes of our market for high-risk shoppers and require all to wear masks when entering the market.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager