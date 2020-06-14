Edmonds Police Blotter: June 2-8, 2020

June 2

200 block Admiral Way: Subject turned in found wallet with ID, debit card and cash inside.

22200 block Highway 99: Victim said her driver’s license and debit card were missing from her purse. She suspected an associate she had given a ride to was responsible.

19300 block 83rd Place West: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting from a business.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: A previous ID theft victim discovered an additional fraudulent account.

23700 block 74th Avenue West: A large inflatable unicorn pool float was stolen from Lake Ballinger.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A homeowner reported that yard décor was stolen.

23700 block 74th Avenue West: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for robbery after loss prevention attempted to stop her and she sprayed them with mace.

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: An unoccupied house was burglarized with unknown items stolen.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for breaking several windows of a vehicle, possibly related to a money dispute.

8500 block 240th Street Southwest: A car window was broken and a backpack with items stolen.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed.

June 3

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and possession of stolen property after breaking into apartment complex’s mailboxes.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: An apartment complex’s community mailbox doors were found pried open.

23600 block 74th Avenue West: A bicycle was stolen from a resident’s porch.

23300 Edmonds Way: A vehicle prowl was reported at apartment complex. ID, a U.S. Bond, and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

23300 Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled and rummaged through stometime overnight.

700 block Aloha Street: A church was burglarized, rummaged through and items stolen.

21400 block 80th Avenue West: A community mailbox was broken into.

19600 block 82nd Place West: Cases of sparkling water and other items were stolen from a carport on two separate occasions.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle prowl/theft occurred overnight at an apartment complex.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A community mail box was broken into.

8100 block Sierra Drive: A package was reported stolen from a porch.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was detained and identified after a witness reported an attempted vehicle prowl. No charges at this time as the vehicle owner could not be located.

23400 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle prowl occurred overnight, with large amount of camera equipment stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to steal phone by implying he had a knife.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Tools and a dash camera werestolen from an unlocked vehicle.

300 block Caspers Street: A vehicle was prowled and miscellaneous tools and items were stolen.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle prowl reportedly occurred sometime overnight. No known theft.

6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: A suspect sought for narcotics crimes was located and arrested, with additional narcotics found on his person.

7600 block 242nd Street Southwest: Tool were stolen from unlocked work truck.

800 block Bell Street: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

22127 block Highway 99: A man refusing to leave a motel was removed.

June 4

22100 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen from Everett was located parked and unoccupied.

24100 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop for excessive speed resulted in a reckless driving charge for driver.

23600 block Highway 99: Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on a man arrested for a warrant.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A man claimed someone entered his apartment and tampered with his guitar.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Miscellaneous items were stolen from a vehicle.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Unknown suspects prowled a vehicle and stole a wallet with ID and credit cards.

1000 block Daley Street: A resident reported someone scratched a company truck parked in the driveway.

179300 block 69th Avenue West: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

21900 block Highway 99: Business reported theft of pallets by two men in a truck. The truck was later located and driver was identified and admitting to theft; claimed he thought he had permission to take pallets.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled and sunglasses stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was charged with misdemeanor assault for striking an acquaintance.

23200 block Highway 99: A resident reported receiving threatening text messages from an unknown person.

June 5

23900 block Highway 99: A third-party report of a disturbance resulted in an arrest of a man for a misdemeanor assault against his girlfriend.

20400 block 81st Avenue West: A residence was burglarized and a credit card received in the mail was activated by suspect(s) and used in south King County.

22700 block Highway 99: Two subjects sleeping on a business property were removed at the request of management.

7200 block 179th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a fraudulent tax return filed in victim’s name.

600 block Walnut Street: A victim who was attempting to sell an item online received a fraudulent cashier’s check made for over the requested amount. The suspect wanted the check cashed and excess funds returned.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business for attempted theft.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A resident’s vehicle stolen from an apartment complex was later recovered unoccupied in Redmond.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A truck was reported stolen from a condo parking lot.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported with money and music CDs taken.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a business in addition to an outstanding warrant and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A man discovered items stolen from a secured storage unit.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported suspicious messages on Facebook.

June 6

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: An argument occurred between roommates.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disagreement between two roommates.

23200 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and located in Shoreline.

22900 block Highway 99: A theft of rental property was reported after a customer failed to return or pay for equipment rented for one day.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Graffiti was reported on two occasions in a bathroom.

400 block Admiral Way: A collision investigation led to a DUI and hit-and-run arrest.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested for shoplifting.

600 block Pine Street: A juvenile used a counterfeit bill and committed a theft. The victim did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman got into an argument with her boyfriend.

19900 block 83rd Place West: Victim discovered license plates had been stolen from a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A belligerent customer was removed from a local business.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man discovered his vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.

June 8

9800 block 237th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm stolen.

1200 block Olympic Avenue: Unknown subjects damaged HVAC vents on the roof of a school.

21600 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl with theft of property occurred.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl occurred in a parking garage.

17200 block 76th Avenue West: A woman discovered someone threw eggs at her car sometime overnight.

100 block West Dayton St.: Subjects were removed from a local motel after failing to pay for the room.

300 block Edmonds Street: A replacement Social Security card was stolen from the mail.

7800 block 238th Street Southwest: A recently abandoned stolen vehicle from King County was recovered.