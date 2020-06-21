Edmonds Police Blotter: June 9-15, 2020

June 9

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A verbal dispute occurred between a mother and her adult son.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown subject spray painted graffiti on a school wall.

22700 block Highway 99: A report of a subject outside a building with a syringe resulted in police arresting a subject for drug paraphernalia.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled with a wallet stolen.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported a man on video possibly prowling vehicles. No vehicle owners were located at the time to confirm.

7400 block Braemar Drive: Two suspects were captured on video prowling a vehicle.

76100 block 230th Street Southwest: Tubs of clothing and miscellaneous items were stolen from a vehicle.

400 block Walnut Street: A man was arrested for assaulting his brother.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained by store security for theft, cited and released.

7700 block 201st Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between spouses going through a divorce.

21900 block Highway 99: Police arrested and booked a man suspected of theft and found drugs on his person.

22200 block Highway 99: A disturbance at a motel was determined to be related to the sale of stolen shoes and an assault that occurred in Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

17100 block Talbot Road: Police received a report of items stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

7500 block 228th Street Southwest: A credit card was stolen from reporting party’s mailbox and used in Lynnwood.

200 block Main Street: A threatening phone call was made to a local business that appears related to a disturbance that occurred earlier. See more here.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting from a store.

7711 233RD PL SW 2020-00012666 Vehicle Recovery – AOA WA0310200 06/09/2020 22:54:14 Vehicle stolen in King County located unoccupied in Edmonds.

23400 block 76th Avenue West: The driver of a speeding vehicle was arrested for reckless driving.

June 10

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between adult roommates.

23500 block Highway 99: Residents reported that their vehicle was stolen sometime overnight. The vehicle was later recovered in Pierce County.

22200 block Highway 99: Police provided assistance to the fire department regarding an overdose.

700 block 15th Street Southwest: A school is the victim of fraudulent check activity.

18900 block 94th Avenue West: A real estate agent discovered a house staged for sale was burglarized.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A Seattle resident reported his identity was fraudulently used at an Edmonds business.

400 block Walnut Street: Police investigated alleged physical and financial elder abuse by son. Referral made to Adult Protective Services.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A subject in mental health distress was detained and taken to Swedish.

June 11

23600 block Highway 99: A man who attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill claimed no knowledge and said that he received the money from his girlfriend.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided as assist to Mountlake Terrace PD for a firearms incident.

23300 block Humber Lane: A juvenile runaway was located by his parents, who discovered a firearm in his possession.

7400 block Braemar Drive:A resident discovers piece of mail stolen from the mailbox.

1000 block Vista Place: Police responded to an argument between adult brothers.

23200 block Humber Lane: An incident of a fraudulent unemployment claim was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: Shoplifting occurred at a grocery store but the subject involved was gone when police arrived.

22400 block 96th Avenue West: A man’s bank account was fraudulently accessed.

22800 block 75th Avenue West: Three bicycles were reported stolen. One was recovered with possible suspect information.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A dispute occurred between sisters.

20800 block Hillcrest Place: A vehicle was prowled and a laptop stolen.

June 12

22900 block Highway 99: Fraudulent activity was discovered on a business gas card.

10200 block 244th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

315 block 5th Avenue South: A burglary of a business was reported, with multiple items and cash stolen.

7800 block 194th Street Southwest: A juvenile son who was upset about rules broke furniture in his room and the TV in the parents room.

20300 block 87th Avenue West: Items were reported stolen from a vehicle overnight.

20400 block 88th Avenue West: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

23800 block Highway 99: A motel guest reported being robbed by a man she met online.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation was reported between an adult son and his parents.

17100 block 69th Place West: An unknown subject used a fake check to pay for shoes being sold by the reporting party.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man accidentally shot himself in his hand and leg.

800 block Caspers Street: Police received a report of juveniles throwing items at a church sign; the items were determined to be a box of French fries.

June 13

23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglarizing a motel room.

16100 block 75th Place West: Three subjects were cited and released for trespassing on railroad property.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman with an outstanding warrant was located and arrested during a burglary investigation.

June 14

1o0 block Dayton Street: A third-party report of a disturbance outside a bar resulted in the arrest of a man for assaulting his friend.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Swedish Edmonds hospital reported receiving a patient with stab wounds. It was determined to be domestic violence-related and occurred in another jurisdiction.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for assaulting his girlfriend while sitting in a vehicle.

100 block West Dayton Street: A woman reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend while at her place of employment.

23600 block Highway 99: A man sleeping outside a businesses from location.

23600 Highway 99: The rear window of a day care van was broken out. Unknown if entry into the vehicle was made and nothing was discovered missing inside.

23900 block Edmonds Way: An automotive shop was burglarized after the front door was forced open. A credit card machine, tools and wallet were stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: Subject cited for theft of merchandise.

18900 block 83rd Avenue West: A mailbox was broken into and mail stolen.

8100 block Frederick Place: A resident reported being bitten in the hand by a neighbor’s dog.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject taken to the hospital for a possible mental health issue was found to possess drug paraphernalia.

7400 block 236th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were entered but unknown if theft occurred.

June 15

21900 block Highway 99: A man apparently under the influence of narcotics was cited for disorderly conduct after running into the roadway, nearly being struck.

20600 block 81st Avenue West: A woman reported a fraudulent charge on her credit card.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police responded to a disturbance involving a man yelling at business customers and arrested the man for an outstanding warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

9500 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported his mailed tax filing was never received by the IRS.

22700 block Highway 99: A transient male refusing to leave a business was removed.

17000 block 67th Avenue West: A juvenile female reported to her parents that an unknown male attempted to waive her into his vehicle.