Edmonds Police Blotter: May 26-June 1, 2020

Between May 26-June 1, the Edmonds Police Department reported 44 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 26

4th Avenue South/Pine Street: A man reported three unknown subjects attempted to rob him but pushed him down when he refused to comply.

20800 block 77th Place West: A GPS device was reported stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: Police arrested a woman for possession of drug paraphernalia after stopping an occupied suspicious vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

20900 block 80th Avenue West: A woman discovered that an intimate video of herself and her boyfriend made five years prior was posted online.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were damaged over consecutive days.

20700 block 77th Place West: A resident reported a bicycle was stolen from driveway in late March.

21100 block 77th Place West: A vehicle was entered and items stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect was removed from a grocery store.

20900 block 78th Avenue West: Victim discovered damage to a vehicle door lock, possibly related to vehicle prowls in the area.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: Report of theft from an unlocked vehicle.

1000 block 3rd Avenue South: Fishing down riggers were stolen from a boat parked in a driveway.

7800 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and sunglasses stolen.

200 block James Street: A GPS was discovered stolen from a vehicle.

16100 block 75th Place West: A man reported as missing from another jurisdiction was located safe in a park.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Totes with clothing and other items were stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly setting fire in a business dumpster. Drug paraphernalia and prescription violations were discovered post arrest.

May 27

900 block 9th Avenue South: A man was arrested for DUI after a vehicle collision with a trailer on the side of the road.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: Ammo casings were collected from a business parking lot. No damage or associated incidents located.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported that a hidden house key and jewelry were possibly stolen during past five to seven months.

17600 block 69th Avenue West: Victim reported theft from vehicle after seeing news of local arrest of vehicle prowler.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: An apartment resident reported someone was possibly attempting to open his door.

22700 block Highway 99: An auto repair shop was burglarized and tools stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. Drug paraphernalia was discovered during the arrest.

May 28

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

23800 block Edmonds Way: Victim’s company vehicle was prowled sometime overnight and items were stolen.

50 block Railroad Avenue: A gold women’s ring with leaf design was reported lost at a park.

20600 block 82nd Avenue West: A residence listed for sale was burglarized and items stolen.

23800 block Highway 99: A business reported embezzlement by a former employee.

1000 block Grandview Street: An old riding lawn mower was found abandoned on city property.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole a basket of groceries and fled in a vehicle.

8800 block 218th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from a residence sometime overnight.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: Victim reported ex-girlfriend was violating court order via social media.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was removed from a location after refusing to leave. Subject had attempted to strike and employee but no charges desired.

May 29

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from Swedish Edmonds hospital after causing a disturbance.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: Suspect stole beer from a store and fled.

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl occurred.

19000 block 80th Avenue West: A bicycle and a small cart were found abandoned in the woods. Paperwork found inside was possibly associated with a warrant subject who was not located.

22300 block Highway 99: A vehicle left running in front of a business was stolen. It was recovered by another agency with one subject arrested.

21900 block 95th Avenue West: Police received a report of an online pet purchase scam.

22200 block 76th Avenue West: A man who threatened to kill his wife was arrested for domestic violence harassment.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to officer-involved collision, where the other driver was arrested for DUI. Read more here.

May 30

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from a local grocery store.

20400 block 81st Avenue West: A domestic incident resulted in the arrest of a woman for assault.

May 31

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and money stolen.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked in a secure apartment complex garage was prowled by unknown suspect(s).

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Two bicycles were reported stolen from a secured apartment complex garage.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: A small dog was bitten by a German shepherd at a park.

June 1

24100 block Highway 99: A response to a business alarm revealed a burglary had just occurred. Suspect was not located.