Edmonds police identify suspect in indecent exposure case

Edmonds police say that thanks to information from the community, they have been able to identify a suspect who was caught on home security video exposing himself while peering into windows in the 7200 block of 212th Street Southwest in Edmonds last week.

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a homeowner provided police with security camera footage of the man looking into windows and trying door handles. The incident occurred between 2 and 2:45 a.m. June 15, McClure said.

With a suspect now identified, the investigation into the indecent exposure case is continuing, he said.