Edmonds police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in indecent exposure incident earlier this week

Edmonds police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was caught on home security video exposing himself as he was peering into windows in the 7200 block of 212th Street Southwest in Edmonds earlier this week.

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said the suspect is a white male in his mid-20s. A homeowner provided police with security camera footage of the man looking into windows and trying door handles. The incident occurred between 2 and 2:45 a.m. Monday, June 15, McClure said.

Call the non-emergency police number at 425-407-3999 with information about the suspect, or call 911 if you see him.